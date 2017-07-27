New or old homes? Which is better when it comes to fire safetyPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Behind the scenes: how SWX gets Water Follies coverage to you
Behind the scenes: how SWX gets Water Follies coverage to you
Thousands of feet of cable, dozens of crew members, and 5 cameras are just a few examples of what it takes for SWX to cover the Water Follies.More >>
Thousands of feet of cable, dozens of crew members, and 5 cameras are just a few examples of what it takes for SWX to cover the Water Follies.More >>
New or old homes? Which is better when it comes to fire safety
New or old homes? Which is better when it comes to fire safety
Newer, more energy-efficient homes can save you money on your utility bills, but there's a hidden danger that you may not know about.More >>
Newer, more energy-efficient homes can save you money on your utility bills, but there's a hidden danger that you may not know about.More >>
F-22 will highlight the skies this weekend
F-22 will highlight the skies this weekend
The Hapo Over the River Air Show will take off tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and this year we're in for a special treat.More >>
The Hapo Over the River Air Show will take off tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and this year we're in for a special treat.More >>
The do's and don'ts of air conditioning
The do's and don'ts of air conditioning
Summers in the Tri-Cities tend to require three things: plenty of water, sunscreen, and air conditioning.More >>
Summers in the Tri-Cities tend to require three things: plenty of water, sunscreen, and air conditioning.More >>
"It's personal", say church members after their church is burglarized
"It's personal", say church members after their church is burglarized
Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary at the Ark of Salvation Church on North Johnson Street in Kennewick.More >>
Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary at the Ark of Salvation Church on North Johnson Street in Kennewick.More >>
Human Trafficking: It Is a Local Issue
Human Trafficking: It Is a Local Issue
Boat race weekend is well-known as the biggest sex-trafficking weekend in our area all year long.More >>
Boat race weekend is well-known as the biggest sex-trafficking weekend in our area all year long.More >>
Four juveniles charged with malicious mischief and trespassing
Four juveniles charged with malicious mischief and trespassing
On 06/23/17, over a dozen locations were tagged with graffiti in the Finley area.More >>
On 06/23/17, over a dozen locations were tagged with graffiti in the Finley area.More >>
"Dust explosion" at Stanfield dog food plant starts fire, injures one person
"Dust explosion" at Stanfield dog food plant starts fire, injures one person
The Stanfield Fire District was called to a fire at the dog food plant at 10:00 p.m. last night.More >>
The Stanfield Fire District was called to a fire at the dog food plant at 10:00 p.m. last night.More >>
Demolition of former Plutonium Finishing Plant processing building now underway
Demolition of former Plutonium Finishing Plant processing building now underway
Demolition is now underway on the facility that once produced two-thirds of the nation’s Cold War-era plutonium.More >>
Demolition is now underway on the facility that once produced two-thirds of the nation’s Cold War-era plutonium.More >>