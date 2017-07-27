"It's personal", say church members after their church is burglarized

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary at the Ark of Salvation Church on North Johnson Street in Kennewick.

Church members say their cleaning crew discovered significant damage when they arrived around 1:00 p.m. today.

They say the flooring was smashed, CDs were destroyed, money was taken, and they say someone threw a safe over one of the balconies.

It's a crime they say is personal.

"It's a sacred place and it's sad that someone desecrated our place of worship," said Filipp Shelestovskiy, a church member. "And it hurts to know that someone had the guts or the audacity to come into our church, a house of God, and do something like this."

Church members say it must have happened sometime between last night and 1:00 this afternoon. They're hoping anyone with information will contact police at 528-0333.