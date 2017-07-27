F-22 will highlight the skies this weekend

PASCO, WA - The Hapo Over the River Air Show will take off tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and this year we're in for a special treat.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with the man in the cockpit of the F-22 here at the air show this weekend, and he says he's excited to show off what the aircraft has to offer.

Major Dan Dickinson says they obviously won't show off all the capabilities of the plane, but added people watching this weekend will see the plane flirt with the speed of sound.

He adds that this weekend it will be all fun and games for the F-22, as well as the other planes involved in the air show...but another reason for showing it off this weekend will be to show the people of Tri-Cities exactly what the U.S. Air Force has in its arsenal as it works to protect us around the world.

"We've got some amazing weapons in the United State Air Force that protect this country," Major Dickinson said, "and this is just a great chance for us to get the F-22 Raptor out to the Tri-Cities Follies Air Show and show them some of those capabilities that we have."

Obviously it won't just be the F-22 out there. There will be a Texan T-6, a Christen Eagle, an Extra 300, and more!

Make sure you tune into NBC Right Now and SWX all weekend long, including Sunday, where we will bring you the air show.