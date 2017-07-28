Corrections officer assaulted by inmate, sent to hospitalPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
Human Trafficking: What To Look For
If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking.More >>
Time for back-to-school immunizations
The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.More >>
Corrections officer assaulted by inmate, sent to hospital
Shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning, a Washington State Department of Corrections inmate struck a corrections officer on the head several times, breaking the skin and sending him to the hospital.More >>
Behind the scenes: how SWX gets Water Follies coverage to you
Thousands of feet of cable, dozens of crew members, and 5 cameras are just a few examples of what it takes for SWX to cover the Water Follies.More >>
New or old homes? Which is better when it comes to fire safety
Newer, more energy-efficient homes can save you money on your utility bills, but there's a hidden danger that you may not know about.More >>
F-22 will highlight the skies this weekend
The Hapo Over the River Air Show will take off tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:30 a.m., and this year we're in for a special treat.More >>
The do's and don'ts of air conditioning
Summers in the Tri-Cities tend to require three things: plenty of water, sunscreen, and air conditioning.More >>
"It's personal", say church members after their church is burglarized
Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary at the Ark of Salvation Church on North Johnson Street in Kennewick.More >>
Human Trafficking: It Is a Local Issue
Boat race weekend is well-known as the biggest sex-trafficking weekend in our area all year long.More >>
