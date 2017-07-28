Corrections officer assaulted by inmate, sent to hospital

WALLA WALLA, WA - Shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning, a Washington State Department of Corrections inmate struck a corrections officer on the head several times, breaking the skin and sending him to the hospital.

Luckily, the officer received non life-threatening injuries.

The man who attacked him, 23-year-old Carlos Avalos, is currently serving life in prison without parole for several assault convictions. He was incarcerated in 2012.

We'll bring you more information on this story as it develops.