Jury awards $1.2 million to patient injured during spinal surgery
Time for back-to-school immunizations
The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.More >>
Jury awards $1.2 million to patient injured during spinal surgery
Yesterday, a Yakima jury returned a $1.2 million verdict against Dr. Michael Thomas of Cascade Neurosurgical Associates for negligently performing a spinal surgery in July 2011 that left his patient with a severe spinal deformity for three years before it was finally corrected by a second surgery.More >>
Local non-profit hosting Seahawks tickets raffle to raise money for member training
One lucky person will get the chance to see the Seahawks on the road this season in New York City.More >>
Police looking for suspect who led them on a chase twice in one week
Police in Union Gap and Yakima are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase twice in the last week.More >>
Anti-pot billboard aimed towards Hispanics is taken down amidst controversy
It was supposed to deliver a message of prevention, but instead created conflict.More >>
Sunnyside Community Hospital, a Regional Health Affiliate, recognized on ‘Most Wired’ list
For the tenth year, Sunnyside Community Hospital & Clinics, a Regional Health affiliate, has been recognized on Hospitals & Health Networks’ “Most Wired Hospitals and Health Systems” list, as a Most Wired hospital.More >>
WSP encouraging safe travel for Watershed concert goers
The Washington State Patrol would like to remind Watershed concert goers to be safe while having fun this weekend.More >>
Grandview officers investigating overnight shooting
On 7-25-17 at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard in the area of the 1200 block of Rainier Street.More >>
Yakima man attempts to burn wasp nest, starts fire that destroys property
Fire and insurance investigators conclude this fire was caused by the tenant who was cleaning up the yard, and in doing so, he found a large wasp nest and attempted to burn it in place.More >>
Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field to host Air Force military exercise
The Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field will host a nearly two-week military exercise that will begin on Monday, July 31st.More >>
