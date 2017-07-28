Human Trafficking: What To Look For

RICHLAND, WA - If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking.



"For anyone that may think something doesn't seem right, it might not be and the best thing you can do is call 911," said Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Engagement Specialist Suzi Carpino.



Human trafficking is defined as someone performing sex acts for money by way of force, fraud or coercion or when that person is younger than 18.



"Online," said Richland Police Detective Athena Clark. "Everything seems to start online."



Detective Clark has built relationship with more than a half dozen young people in the throes of trafficking. She said locally many of them tell the same story: from exotic dancing to a brutal rape as a formal introduction into 'the life.'



"That breaks their mind, their body, their soul, their spirit. At that point there is no going back for them," said Detective Clark.



These young men and women don't as victims and tend to only trust their trafficker.



"They're continually brow-beaten and told no one is going to believe you, you're this you're that," said Detective Clark. "You can even go talk to the cops and they're going to treat you like a criminal."



So, what do we look for and what can we do?



"Chronic truant or runaway individual," Carpino explained what to look for. "Having expensive goods that probably wouldn't fit their lifestyle history. Signs or branding, tattoos, jewelry."



Most all local cases include drug addictions, oftentimes to meth. The young person could be pale, dirty and wearing clothes that don't fit. If you see something, don't hesitate to call 911.



"There are trained law enforcement in each city of the Tri-City area. They have been trained for this particular issue. They will know what to do," said Carpino.



Small cards with a slew of emergency numbers people involved can call.

Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888 24/7 hotline for people being forced or coerced to work

Mirror Ministries: (509) 212-9995 24/7 hotline for local human trafficking services and advocacy



OPS: (206) 988-5463 Services for prostituted persons www.seattleops.org



SARC: Support, Advocacy & Resource Center: (509) 374-5391 24/7 crisis line



Crisis Response Unit: (800) 783-0544 24/7 crisis line for mental health services



Union Gospel Mission: (509) 547-2112 shelter and services



FROM POLICE:

Warning Signs of Human Trafficking

What is Human Trafficking?

A commercial sex act that is induced by:

Force

Fraud

Coercion

Or when the person induced to perform such acts is under the age of 18.

The Mindset of a Trafficking Victim

A human trafficking victim may develop a mindset of fear, distrust, denial, and conflicting loyalties. Foreign victims of trafficking are often fearful of being deported or jailed and, therefore, they may distrust authority figures, particularly law enforcement and government officials. Similarly, traffickers may convince sex trafficking victims who are U.S. citizens or LPRs that, if they report their traffickers to the police, the police will jail the victim for prostitution while the traffickers, pimps, or johns will go free. Many victims of both sex and labor trafficking fear that if they escape their servitude and initiate investigations against their trafficker, the trafficker and his/her associates will harm the victims, the victims’ family members, or others.

Psychological and Behavioral Clues

Being able to recognize the psychological and emotional consequences of human trafficking can also be helpful in identifying victims. Victims often:

Develop general feelings of helplessness, shame, guilt, self-blame, and humiliation;

Suffer from shock and denial, or display symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, phobias, panic attacks, anxiety, and depression;

Suffer from sleep or eating disorders;

Become addicted to drugs and/or alcohol as a way to cope with or “escape” their situation, or as a method of control used by their traffickers;

Become emotionally numb, detached, and disassociated from the physical and psychological trauma and display “flat affect”; or

Experience “trauma bonding” with the trafficker, positively identifying with the trafficker and believing that, despite repeated abuse, the trafficker is a loving boyfriend, spouse, or parent.

Physical Effects of Human Trafficking

While not all victims of trafficking have physical indicators that aid identification, many victims suffer serious health issues, some of which may include the following:

Signs of physical abuse, such as bruises, broken bones, burns, and scarring;

Chronic back, visual, or hearing problems from work in agriculture, construction, or manufacturing;

Skin or respiratory problems caused by exposure to agricultural or other chemicals;

Infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and hepatitis, which are spread in overcrowded, unsanitary environments with limited ventilation;

Untreated chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease; or

Reproductive health problems, including sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, pelvic pain and injuries from sexual assault, or forced abortions.

Trafficked persons may be reluctant to report or seek services because they:

Do not know or understand that they are being exploited, or “trafficked”

Are threatened that if they tell anyone, they or their families will be hurt

Have complex relationships with their traffickers that involve deep levels of psychological conditioning based on fear or misplaced feelings of love

Are unfamiliar with their surroundings and do not know whom to trust

Do not know help exists, how to access it, or where to go for it

Are unfamiliar with the laws, cultures, and languages of the destination location or country

Fear retribution and forcible removal or deportation

Fear law enforcement and other authorities

Are addicted to drugs

Are in debt to their traffickers

Are sending much needed money back 'home' and worry about not being able to do this.

Warning Signs

Since human trafficking is often a crime that is hidden in plain sight, it is important to be aware of its warning signs. Some indications that a person may be a victim of human trafficking include (especially in the case of women and children):