Give some blood...and get a little gift in return

WASHINGTON AND OREGON - Blood donations are vital and save thousands of lives every day.

The summer is a slow time for blood banks like the Red Cross, but they've got an incentive hoping more donors show up to give.

They're also giving away money for donating blood.

Now through Monday, August 31, anyone who gives blood or platelets will get a $5 e-gift card to Target.

Thousands of people have donated after an emergency call went out for donations, but the Red Cross says there is still a critical summer blood shortage.

Blood drives will be happening all next week and into August. There are dozens of blood drives happening in our region in the coming weeks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25 - August 15

Oregon blood drives

Gilliam County

Condon

7/26/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Condon Fire Department, 128 S Main St.

_______________

Morrow County

Boardman

8/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St.

_______________

Umatilla County

Hermiston

8/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E Gladys Ave.

Milton Freewater

8/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 SW 8th Ave.

Pendleton

8/4/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Roundup Athletic Club, 1415 Southgate

Umatilla

7/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Two Rivers Correctional Institute, 82911 Beach Access Road

_______________

Washington blood drives

_______________

Benton County

Kennewick

8/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 7105 W 10th Ave.

Richland

7/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gesa Credit Union, 51 Gage Blvd.

7/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Paul Mitchell the School - Richland, 71 Gage Blvd.

7/31/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/7/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/14/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

8/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

_______________

Chelan County

Cashmere

8/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.

Leavenworth

8/3/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 428 Evans St.

Wenatchee

7/31/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.

8/1/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

8/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

8/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N Worthern St

8/10/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.

8/15/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

_______________

Douglas County

East Wenatchee

8/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charter College, 595 Grant Road, Suite 5

8/14/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315-8th NE

_______________

Franklin County

Connell

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connell Community Center, 211 E. Elm

Pasco

8/2/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W Court St.

_______________

Grant County

Moses Lake

8/3/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Takata, 9138 Randolph Rd NE

_______________

Kittitas County

Ellensburg

8/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 512 N. Ruby St.

8/8/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

_______________

Walla Walla County

Prescott

8/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nueva Esperanza Elementary, 89 Sara Lynne Lane

Walla Walla

8/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar

8/2/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eastgate Church, 380 N Tausick Way

8/8/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S 1st Ave.

8/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastgate Church, 380 N Tausick Way

8/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Walla Walla Stake Center, 1821 S 2nd Ave.

_______________

Yakima County

Yakima

7/31/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles #289, 307 W. Chestnut Ave.

8/1/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/2/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/9/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

8/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd St.

What to know about giving blood

To make an appointment or more information, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site