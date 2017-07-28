Trios EMTs helping Water Follies goers keep cool in the heat

KENNEWICK, WA - The Water Follies are a ton of fun, but for those of you attending, you also need to be careful while you're there.

However, if you're not feeling well down in Columbia Park, the event is stocked with EMTs that are ready to help.

Health is always a concern at big events, but the main concern this weekend is the heat. With temps possibly getting into triple digits, EMTs are urging people to be extra careful.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup learned after going to the Trios tent located near the pits that it's not just about making sure you drink, it's more about what you're drinking.

"People tend to hydrate with a lot of sodas and/or other drinks that taste better but don't do as much for your body with hydration like water does," said Anthony Vining, a Trios paramedic. "So what we do here at Trios is provide free water, ice water for people who come down anytime they need to, in addition to some shade and a place to get out of the sun."

But that's not all they've got. Their tent is well-equipped with hand sanitizer and sunscreen, as well as a staff that's ready to help.

Vining also added that some of the best ways to prevent getting sick are wearing a hat and wrapping a cold, wet rag around your neck.