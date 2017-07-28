Atomic Screen Printing brings style to Water Follies

KENNEWICK, WA - You've seen their shirts around all over town, and you can't miss their tent at Water Follies. Atomic Printing is once again selling all of the official clothing for Water Follies 2017, and if crowds tell a story, this clothing is pretty popular.

"They love it," said Jody Walden with Atomic Screen Printing. "It's a big hit. As you can see right now, it's the slowest day and it's already busy so it's going to be a good weekend."

Atomic Printing is a locally-owned family business, and Walden says it's taken years of hard work for the business to earn its role as the go-to spot for hydroplane attire.

"It takes a long time to build a reputation like that because a lot of people love the designs, they love the artwork and they love the shirts, and it's good to know that that many people like it."

And you may have seen another Atomic creation around Tri-Cities lately; the clothing line called "Love The Tri", a line that donates all its proceeds to local charities.

"My uncle does all the designs for them and we print all the shirts that they order," Walden said, "and Mike Denslow does a really good job promoting that, and we'll have that later on today, we haven't got it yet but we'll have it."