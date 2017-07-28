Richland dispatch center in need of more dispatchers

RICHLAND, WA - The 911 Dispatch Center in Richland that will soon take all Mid-Columbia calls is facing a staffing issue. Right now, the SECOMM staff is down six members...which is making it tough on both the employees and the people calling in.

SECOMM said that the problem isn't with people applying, it's with their ability to pass their test. This critical test is designed to test their typing and ability to multitask in a stressful environment.

SECOMM told NBC Right Now that before applying you should do a self-assessment of yourself and think about what the job involves. This includes 12-hour rotating shifts and being in high emotional situations.

They do this type of weeding-out test once a month, and if they get enough applicants they will do two.

If you'd like to apply to be a dispatcher you can do so at their website at www.bces.wa.gov.