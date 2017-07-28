Enjoy this hot weekend at Art in the ParkPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
Enjoy this hot weekend at Art in the Park
The Water Follies isn't the only thing happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend.More >>
Richland dispatch center in need of more dispatchers
The 911 Dispatch Center in Richland that will soon take all Mid-Columbia calls is facing a staffing issue.More >>
Trios EMTs helping Water Follies goers keep cool in the heat
The Water Follies are a ton of fun, but for those of you attending, you also need to be careful while you're there.More >>
Atomic Screen Printing brings style to Water Follies
You've seen their shirts around all over town, and you can't miss their tent at Water Follies.More >>
Give some blood...and get a little gift in return
Blood donations are vital and save thousands of lives every day.More >>
Human Trafficking: What To Look For
If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking.More >>
Time for back-to-school immunizations
The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.More >>
Corrections officer assaulted by inmate, sent to hospital
Shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning, a Washington State Department of Corrections inmate struck a corrections officer on the head several times, breaking the skin and sending him to the hospital.More >>
Behind the scenes: how SWX gets Water Follies coverage to you
Thousands of feet of cable, dozens of crew members, and 5 cameras are just a few examples of what it takes for SWX to cover the Water Follies.More >>
