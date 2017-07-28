Enjoy this hot weekend at Art in the Park

RICHLAND, WA - The Water Follies isn't the only thing happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Today kicked off the annual Art in the Park fair, where there is a wide variety of art, food, and jewelry.

This is the 67th year for the fair that gives people of all ages the chance to meet more than 200 artists and buy some of their work. During this two-day event, there will be lots of arts and crafts available, along with some live entertainment.

Vendors take a lot of time prepping for an event like this because they go through a lot of supplies over the two days. Marjean Bleazard is a kettle corn vendor this year who said she will go through lots of supplies.

"In a day here we'll go through probably about 250 pounds today and probably 200 pounds tomorrow," Bleazard said.

This free event is going on until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and will go from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.