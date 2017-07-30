KPD Officers searching for suspect in one of two robberies

KENNEWICK, WA - Authorities are still looking for a suspect in one of two Saturday morning robberies.

Kennewick Police Officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.

Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15-year-old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property. The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.

The other robbery happened at a store on the 6000 block of West Clearwater Avenue.

Shortly after midnight on July 29, the pictured suspect allegedly entered the Circle K at 6006 W Clearwater and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied with his demands and he left the store.

The suspect was described as a white male possibly in his 30s with brown hair. Police believe he is approximately 5’05” to 5’07” with a thin build and he did not appear to have any visible tattoos. They are asking the community to help identify him. Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 509-585-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

The suspect's picture is provided in this article.