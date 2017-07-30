Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

KENNEWICK- Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.

Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.

The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.

The other robbery happened at a store on the 6000 block of West Clearwater Avenue. A man entered the location and demanded money and then ran away.



If you have any information about the crimes you can call Kennewick Police Department at or Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.