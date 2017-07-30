Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

RICHLAND- A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday.

Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour.

Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82 all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car.

Jensen then got out of her car and took off running and jumped a fence. A Trooper caught up with Jensen in the parking lot of Tri-City Battery on Jericho Road.

She was arrested and booked on a 72 hour hold for a felony charge of attempting to elude in Benton County Jail.