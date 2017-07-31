Man in critical condition after getting hit by car

PASCO, WA - A Vancouver man hit by a car in Pasco is now at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Washington State Patrol says 37-year-old Paul Hill was putting gas in a car on the side of I-182 just east of Road 68 just after 8:00 Sunday night. That's when troopers say 39-year-old Sarah Crump of Arizona was driving westbound and hit him.

Medics took Hill to Kadlec for his injuries, but he has since been moved to Harborview in Seattle.

The accident is under investigation, and charges are pending.