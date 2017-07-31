State Mobilization authorized for Glade 3 Fire near Mabton - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE 8:30 AM:

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now The Glade 3 Fire just south of Mabton is now 20% contained. The flames have burned about 10,000 acres and about 191 firefighters are on scene. 

No injuries have been reported and only an outbuilding has been lost. 

Firefighters are starting to mop up the flames.

MABTON, WA - State Mobilization has been authorized for the Glade 3 Fire burning on Alderdale Road, south of Mabton.

It started just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon and has since burned at least 10,000 acres. Firefighters say they've had a hard time getting to it because of the heavy brush in the area. The wind pushed the fire over the ridge line and quickly spread to Yakama Nation land. 

The fire threatened several homes and forced some evacuations, but they have been lifted.

Yakima County Fire District 7, Yakima County Fire District 5, Klickitat County, and Benton County all responded to the scene. Units from the state will get on scene around 6:00 Monday morning. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

