Police looking for two armed robbery suspects

Police looking for two armed robbery suspectsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington
Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington
Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.More >>
Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.More >>
Water Follies 2017 Slideshow
Water Follies 2017 SlideshowCheck out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire
Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire
Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.More >>
Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.More >>
Semi truck fire closes I-82
Semi truck fire closes I-82
Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.More >>
Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.More >>
Man facing felony charges after holding and threatening victim
Man facing felony charges after holding and threatening victim
A 42-year-old man is in the Benton County jail after allegedly holding someone against their will.More >>
A 42-year-old man is in the Benton County jail after allegedly holding someone against their will.More >>
Police looking for two armed robbery suspects
Police looking for two armed robbery suspects
Right now, Kennewick Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.More >>
Right now, Kennewick Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.More >>
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car
A Vancouver man hit by a car in Pasco is now at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.More >>
A Vancouver man hit by a car in Pasco is now at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.More >>
Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase
Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chaseRICHLAND- A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82 all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>RICHLAND- A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82 all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>
Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies
Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies
KENNEWICK- Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning. Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property. The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge. ...More >>
KENNEWICK- Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning. Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property. The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge. ...More >>