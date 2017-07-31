Police looking for two armed robbery suspects

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, Kennewick Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The clerk told police two people came into the Circle K on the 2100 Block of West 4th Avenue around 5:30 Monday morning. The two ran away and K9 units couldn't find them.

Officers are still investigating. If you know anything you should call police at (509) 628-0333.

