Man facing felony charges after holding and threatening victim

KENNEWICK, WA - A 42-year-old man is in the Benton County jail after allegedly holding someone against their will.

Police responded to the disturbance on the 100 Block of East Kennewick Ave. Monday morning. The victim told police Dannie Brashear held them against their will and said he would kill them if they called police. 

Officers tried contacting her near the 300 Block of West 12th Avenue, but he ran away. 

They eventually found him and booked him into the Benton County Jail for Felony Harassment and Unlawful Imprisonment charges. 

