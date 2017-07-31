Semi truck fire closes I-82

PROSSER, WA - Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.

West Benton Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:00 Sunday night. They say the flames spread from the truck to nearby grass.

After getting the flames out, it took them about an hour to clear the scene. The Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the road around 12:30 Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol is investigating. No word on any injuries.

