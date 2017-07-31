Three injured, including two children, in trailer home fire

7-31-17 UPDATE:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On July 31 at about 7:10 a.m., Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire with injuries on E. Kennedy Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the double-wide trailer home to be fully engulfed. An adult male and his two children were injured in the fire.

The two children, ages 7 and 10, are in critical condition. All three injured were transported to a local hospital and are to be airlifted to a Seattle area hospital for treatment.

Firefighters from Benton County Fire Districts 2, 3, 4, and the Richland Fire Department are working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the case remains under investigation.

