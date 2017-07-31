Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire

Posted: Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.

Captain Ed Dunbar tells NBC Right Now they were called to a mobile home fire on Kennedy Road near Benton City. When they got there, they found a double wide fully involved. 

Medics took two kids and their father to the hospital for burns. No word on their condition. No word on what started this fire.

This is a developing story. 

    Fire dangers demonstration

    Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

    Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.

    Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

    Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
