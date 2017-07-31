Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.

Captain Ed Dunbar tells NBC Right Now they were called to a mobile home fire on Kennedy Road near Benton City. When they got there, they found a double wide fully involved.

Medics took two kids and their father to the hospital for burns. No word on their condition. No word on what started this fire.

This is a developing story.