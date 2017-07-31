14 in Washington have life without parole for crimes as minors - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

14 in Washington have life without parole for crimes as minors

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA (AP) - In Washington state, the Department of Corrections says 14 inmates are still serving life without parole for crimes committed while they were juveniles.

Seventeen others have been resentenced, and two received new life-without-parole terms.

Before 2014, juvenile offenders were treated the same as adults and would automatically get life without parole for first-degree murder.

In 2014 and 2015, state lawmakers revised a statute to include specific sentencing instructions for 16- and 17-year-old offenders convicted of aggravated first-degree murder to ensure that mitigating factors be considered.

The Legislature also allowed all those convicted before turning 18 and sentenced to 20 or more years in prison to petition for release after 20 years.

The Associated Press is reviewing juvenile life without parole in states after recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Fire dangers demonstration

    Fire dangers demonstration

  • Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

    Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:35:02 GMT

    Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.

    More >>

    Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.

    More >>

  • Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

    Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:05:33 GMT
    Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
    Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
    •   