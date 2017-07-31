Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

RICHLAND- A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82 all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...

