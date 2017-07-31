Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA – Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices. If approved, the request would increase a residential customer’s bill by an average of $2.12 a month.

“Our customers expect safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service, and so do we. To meet those expectations, we have invested in our infrastructure to provide our customers with the best value possible,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Cascade. “I believe we have the best employees in the business and every day they work extremely hard at watching our operating expenses and looking for ways to be more efficient without compromising the safety of our employees or our customers.”

This proposed increase is for $5.9 million over current annual revenues, or a 2.7 percent overall increase. Cascade serves about 210,395 customers in 65 Washington communities.

The proposed increase for each customer group, taking into consideration studies to determine the full cost to serve each customer group, is:

  • Residential 4.5 percent
  • Transportation and interruptible 5 percent

The company last filed for a price increase in December 2015. The UTC approved an increase of $4 million annually, or a 1.6 percent overall increase.

Cascade encourages customers to use energy wisely. Conservation tips, information on energy assistance and information on the company’s budget payment plan can be found on Cascade’s website: www.cngc.com.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Fire dangers demonstration

    Fire dangers demonstration

  • Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

    Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:35:02 GMT

    Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.

    More >>

    Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.

    More >>

  • Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

    Water Follies 2017 Slideshow

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:05:33 GMT
    Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
    Check out our slideshow of this year's Water Follies! There's not that many pictures, so we're asking you to send in some of your Water Follies pictures to help us compile these great memories. More >>
    •   