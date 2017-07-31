Richland man killed in motorcycle accident

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On 07/30/2017 at about 1:08 p.m., Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a possible motorcycle fatality collision in the area of Sellards Road and Township Road.

When deputies and medics arrived on the scene, they determined that the driver of the motorcycle was deceased. The driver was identified as 65-year-old Steven Michael Dunnigan of Richland.

The preliminary investigation shows that Dunnigan failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office will be sending toxicology samples to the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor.

This case remains under investigation.