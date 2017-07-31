Collision accident leaves Port of Pasco Commission President dead

PASCO, WA - On Sunday July 30 at about 7:39 p.m., 74-year-old Ronald P. Reimann was driving an off-road vehicle was hit and killed by a man driving a van.

Reimann, driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle was westbound on McClenny road about a quarter mile east of the Pasco–Kahlotus Highway. Traveling the same direction on McClenny road was a 2001 Chrysler van driven by Pedro Rubi-Juarez.

The van collided into the rear of the off-road vehicle. Reimann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.