Remembering Port of Pasco Commission President Ron Reimann

8-1-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - Tonight we remember Ron Reimann, the Port of Pasco Commissioner killed in a crash over the weekend.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen learned that Reimann cared deeply for his community and left his mark on several major projects. One of the ways he did this was through his work revitalizing the Tri-Cities Airport.

The $42 million airport expansion is the largest project the Port of pasco has ever worked on. It's a project that might not have been possible if not for Pasco Port Commission President Ron Reimann. Former airport director Roy Foraker remembers him fondly.

"He just wanted it to be the best that we could be for what we had to work with, and we did a lot with what we had so it was a very successful project and he certainly was a major component of that," Foraker said.

It wasn't just the airport. Reimann also put the same level of hard work into everything he did. But more than that, he took projects that could be stressful and made them fun.

"Ron had a real sincerity and humor about him that made it very fun working for the Port of Pasco, so that's how I remember Ron Reimann, it was fun to work with him," said Foraker.

In addition to his work with the port, Reimann worked as a potato farmer...and through that donated nearly 110,000 pounds of food to the group Fields of Grace as a way to help feed those most in need.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

PASCO, WA - On Sunday July 30 at about 7:39 p.m., 74-year-old Ronald P. Reimann was driving an off-road vehicle was hit and killed by a man driving a van.

Reimann, driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle was westbound on McClenny road about a quarter mile east of the Pasco–Kahlotus Highway. Traveling the same direction on McClenny road was a 2001 Chrysler van driven by Pedro Rubi-Juarez.

The van collided into the rear of the off-road vehicle. Reimann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.