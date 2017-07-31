Man baling alfalfa loses control of tractor, suffers fatal injuries

PENDLETON, OR – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farming accident at approximately 8:00 a.m. on July 29.

Dominic Ferraro, age 35, was driving a tractor-baler combination during alfalfa baling operations at Adolf Klein Farms near Milton-Freewater when he lost control of the tractor. He tried jumping from the moving tractor, but failed to clear the entirety of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

A representative from OSHA responded to the scene and took over the industrial fatality investigation.