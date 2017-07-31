WA sales tax for bottled water starts tomorrow

WASHINGTON - As the heat rises, staying hydrated is about to get a little bit more expensive. Starting tomorrow, sales tax will be added to all purchases of bottled water.

The governor estimates the tax on bottled water will generate more than $24 million in revenue next year towards the general fund, but not everyone here in our area thinks it's worth it.

Americans drank nearly 13 billion gallons of bottled water last year, according to a recent study. If a sales tax will encourage more people to reuse bottles and keep them out of landfills, Imelda Paecheco-Perez says she supports the change.

"Once they start recycling they get used to it," Paecheco-Perez said. "I know that it's more money, but I think it's worth it. I think it's worth it because we have a lot of kids and hopefully they can see the beautiful nation that we have."

But not everyone is on board.

"It's water," said Miranda O'Connell. "Water should be free, it comes from the earth. My daughter...when she needs water, and if I have to pay sales tax, it's not...no, I just don't think that's right."

And on Facebook, hundreds weighed in, with a majority of people saying they do not support the new water bottle sales tax. One person joked that at this point, it seems like the state will start taxing the air we breathe. Several commented that they were planning on stocking up on bottled water tonight, or planning to pick up a home water filter.

If you don't want to pay the tax, you can always refill a bottle you already own. But if you are planning on using a plastic bottle, make sure to check the expiration date on the side. That's actually the date the plastic itself could start breaking down.