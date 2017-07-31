Dutch Bros. says they will return for future Water Follies events

RICHLAND, WA - The 52nd Annual Water Follies has wrapped up, but local businesses are still benefiting from the weekend business. The boat races brought in more than $3 million.

With Columbia Park filled with people this past weekend, vendors new and old filled the park as well, hoping to get the business that those people would provide. And even though it was Dutch Bros.' first time at Columbia Park for Water Follies, they say it won't be their last.

Dutch Bros. of Richland and Pasco set up shop down by the pits Saturday and Sunday among the sea of people at Columbia Park, and as always, lots of people meant lots of business for vendors throughout the weekend at Water Follies...with Dutch Bros. seeing large lines throughout boat races.

"It was cool because they told us it was going to be a congested area down there by that pit," said Bernardo Castillo, Jr. with Dutch Bros. "So I think with it all being right there, it brought the people to everyone who was down there."

And although neighboring businesses are competition, especially when there are that many vendors, this weekend at Water Follies provided a farmers market-type setting where businesses benefited from one another. This lead Castillo to say that Dutch Bros. will definitely be back at Water Follies in future years.