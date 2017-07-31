Parkinson's research using dogs

SAN JUAN ISLAND, WA - You've heard of bomb sniffing dogs, even those that root out drugs and can sense oncoming seizures. Now; a pack of dogs that could affect the lives of millions of people living with Parkinson's disease.

Rowan, a 5-year-old Goldendoodle, doesn't know it, but she's on the trail of groundbreaking fieldwork that could change the lives of countless people around the world. Her owner, Carolyn Haugen, couldn't be more proud.

"It's very heartwarming," Haugen said. "I'm happy she can be a part of it."

In a small trailer, Rowan and eight other dogs are learning to do things doctors can't even do right now. They're learning to sniff out and detect Parkinson's disease. It's a sort of med school for mutts.

"Oh, my gosh!" said Lisa Holt, dog trainer. "I could actually start crying right now. It's amazing to us. It's amazing to us."

Holt is a dog trainer and certified instructor who specializes in teaching dogs to follow scents. She is the founder of PADS, or Parkinson's Alert Dogs, and is leading what is believed to be the only training of this kind in the U.S.

Dogs being taught to sniff out otherwise undetectable traces of Parkinson's disease.

It's done essentially the same way experts teach dogs to smell for drugs and even other diseases.

"Three to four different kinds of cancer now they're working with and proven to detect," Holt said. "It's not crazy stuff at all."

But what, exactly are they smelling for?

David Jones has been battling Parkinson's for 17 years. One of the symptoms is a secretion through the skin called sebum found around the face and neck. People can't usually smell it, but dogs with senses of smell up to 100,000 times stronger than those of humans can.

By the time most people are diagnosed with Parkinson's it's too late to turn it around. So, man's best friend might be man's only hope to detect it before it does too much damage.

Early detection would provide an opportunity for doctors to add years, maybe decades of quality time to patients' lives.

""It's a very cool feeling," Holt said. "Knowing we're on the path to potentially helps many thousands of people who could later on be suffering with Parkinson's, it's a pretty big deal."

Dogs have 300 million smell receptors in their noses compared to our mere 5 million. Similar research is going on at Manchester University in the U.K.