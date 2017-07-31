A couple tips for that summer yard sale

PASCO, WA - Hot temperatures are increasing in the area and people are most likely to make frequent yard sale stops.

"I go like every other Friday," said Joel Aranda, a yard sale shopper. "Sometimes like Saturday mornings when I have the time."

And you may be surprised of what others look for.

"I look for tools or, like, things I don't really find everyday," Aranda added.

Although that's the case, those who host a yard sale have to be aware of regulations in order to avoid an infraction. Which means remembering to…

"Stick posters in every corner of the house plus in front of the house," said Pasco resident Jessica Chhay. "Make sure you have your signs on a box. If it's windy, put a rock inside of it, that way it doesn't fly away."

Regulations are different in each city, but one thing is for sure.

"I like the thrill of finding something unexpected or just someone else's belongings and them selling them for a good, convenient price," said Aranda.

When walking up to a yard sale, "price" is what comes across Aranda's mind. He says that the best way to find good deals is by trading in something you don't need…in return for a few dollars off.