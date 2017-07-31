Strengthening Families Program in Union Gap

UNION GAP, WA - Parents from Union Gap are acting out a scenario they might face with their children. The goal of this exercise is learning how not to talk to your kids. This is all part of Educational Service District 105's Strengthening Families Program.

"In a regular day, kids have sports, mom and dad have work, they have chores, they have to cook, they have to clean and they don't really sometimes get that much time to bond as a family," said Program Facilitator Fortunata Madrid.

Every Thursday for the last six weeks, parents and their children have been attending the program at a Union Gap school. This summer, it's paired with the Union Gap Summer Camp kids program. Children learn through doing activities and games, while parents learn in a classroom setting.

"They see scenarios, they get to talk about it, break it down," said Madrid, "and they get to hear from other parents too."

Parent Jazmin Carbajal says what she's learned has been valuable.

"You're not trading your values in to be some other kind of family, you are just modifying them and you are still your family, you're just, better," Carbajal said.

Instructors aren't the only ones teaching the class.

"Each parent brings something new," Carbajal said. "Each of them say, 'I do this, at home this works for me,' and other parents say, 'I tried that, it didn't really work, but we tried something else.'"

Unfortunately, if you want to join it's a little too late, as the program comes to an end this Thursday.

Instructors say people should keep a look out for the next strengthening families program. There's talks of one happening again this fall.