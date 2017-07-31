Fresh Out the Box owners concerned after their food truck's generator is stolen

KENNEWICK, WA - A local food truck favorite is looking for answers after someone stole their generator right off the back of the truck itself.

The owners of Fresh Out the Box were actually on a camping trip in Oregon over the weekend, when their neighbor called them, saying, "I hope you have your generator". Turns out, the generator that usually sits right on the back of the truck, was gone.

In a back alley behind Marine Land Plaza facing Edison Street sits the Fresh Out the Box food truck, and sat the generator allowing all that food to be made.

But now, the Nguyen family is looking for answers, just as they're juggling trying to open their brick-and-mortar restaurant right there in the plaza.

"We're like, gosh, now we have to pull more money out for this, you know," said owner Jenny Nguyen. "We're going to take a little break from running the food truck for a little bit, so we can focus more on the restaurant and get it going. So, we weren't going to bring in too much income, you know what I mean?"

Admittedly, she says the generator wasn't quite as secure as it could have been in that back alley, and adding they won't make that mistake again.

Nguyen says they were able to find a good deal on the same model generator that was stolen, so the business they do have with the food truck during the restaurant transition won't be disrupted, but she says she wants people to be aware that people are out there willing to take things if you don't secure them well.