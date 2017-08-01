National Night Out locations in our area

NBC RIGHT NOW - National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.

Here is a list of several locations that are hosting National Night Out:

PASCO:

- Memorial Pool

- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Safety booths, games and free public swimming.

RICHLAND:

- John Dam Plaza

- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Activities for kids and safety.

- Big rig, food vendors, information tables, entertainment and demonstrations, prizes.

WEST RICHLAND:

- Flat Top Park

- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Games and food available

KENNEWICK:

-Southridge Sports & Events Complex

- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Games for kids, Police & Fire vehicle display, food and drinks, shred event, free movie, kids archery event, $1 rides on the Carousel of Dreams.

YAKIMA:

- Henry Beauchamp Community Center

- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Food, crafts, games, and vendors.

UNION GAP:

- Loudon Park

- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Music, games, inflatable water slide, bounce houses, and food.

SELAH:

- Wixson Park

- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Selah Police, Selah Fire Department, representatives from the National Guard, free food and drinks, and activities.

SUNNYSIDE:

- Central Park

- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Live music, games, face painting, bouncy-house and more.

WAPATO:

- Lyons Park

- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Food, swimming, face painting and games.

WALLA WALLA:

- Pioneer Park

- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Parade, activities for kids, food, and raffles.

DAYTON:

- Pietrzycki Park

- 5 p.m. and 9 p.m

- Food, games, and activities.

ELLENSBURG:

- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- 1st and Pearl Street

- Ellensburg Police Department and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue's Eat with the Heat BBQ and facility tour

PENDLETON:

- Pendleton Aquatic Center

- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Water games, prizes, and food.