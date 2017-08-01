National Night Out locations in our area - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

National Night Out locations in our area

NBC RIGHT NOW - National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1. 

Here is a list of several locations that are hosting National Night Out:

PASCO: 
     - Memorial Pool 
     - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
     - Safety booths, games and free public swimming.

RICHLAND:
     - John Dam Plaza 
     - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
     - Activities for kids and safety.
     - Big rig, food vendors, information tables, entertainment and demonstrations, prizes.

WEST RICHLAND: 
     - Flat Top Park
     - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
     - Games and food available

KENNEWICK:
     -Southridge Sports & Events Complex 
     - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
     - Games for kids, Police & Fire vehicle display, food and drinks, shred event, free movie, kids archery event, $1 rides on the Carousel of Dreams.

YAKIMA:
     - Henry Beauchamp Community Center 
     - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
     - Food, crafts, games, and vendors.

UNION GAP:
     - Loudon Park 
     - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
     - Music, games, inflatable water slide, bounce houses, and food.

SELAH:
     - Wixson Park 
     - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
     - Selah Police, Selah Fire Department, representatives from the National Guard, free food and drinks, and activities.

SUNNYSIDE:
    - Central Park
    - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    - Live music, games, face painting, bouncy-house and more.   

WAPATO:
     - Lyons Park 
     - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
     - Food, swimming, face painting and games.

WALLA WALLA:
     - Pioneer Park 
     - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
     - Parade, activities for kids, food, and raffles.

DAYTON:
     - Pietrzycki Park
     - 5 p.m. and 9 p.m
     - Food, games, and activities.

ELLENSBURG: 
     - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
     - 1st and Pearl Street
     - Ellensburg Police Department and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue's Eat with the Heat BBQ and facility tour

PENDLETON: 
     - Pendleton Aquatic Center
     - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
     - Water games, prizes, and food.

