Big military exercise to last for two weeks across Pacific NW

Big military exercise to last for two weeks across Pacific NWPosted: Updated:
Fire dangers demonstration
Dialed In: Local Singer has Big City Talent
Jai Kelli is a singer and songwriter and she is now making big moves - but Tri-Cities will always her home.More >>
Kennewick Gold's Gym hot tub tests positive for Legionnaires' disease
Benton-Franklin Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in members of Gold’s Gym in Kennewick.More >>
KPD Officers searching for suspect in one of two robberies
Authorities are still looking for a suspect in one of two Saturday morning robberies.More >>
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.More >>
A couple tips for that summer yard sale
Hot temperatures are increasing in the area and people are most likely to make frequent yard sale stops.More >>
Fresh Out the Box owners concerned after their food truck's generator is stolen
A local food truck favorite is looking for answers after someone stole their generator right off the back of the truck itself.More >>
Three injured, including two children, in trailer home fire
Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.More >>
Dutch Bros. says they will return for future Water Follies events
The 52nd Annual Water Follies has wrapped up, but local businesses are still benefiting from the weekend business.More >>
Collision accident leaves Port of Pasco Commission President dead
On Sunday July 30 at about 7:39 p.m., 74-year-old Ronald P. Reimann was driving an off-road vehicle was hit and killed by a man driving a van.More >>
