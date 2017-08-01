Big military exercise to last for two weeks across Pacific NW

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - A big military air war exercise began Monday across the Pacific Northwest.

More than 3,700 military personnel from 30 countries are involved.

The Spokesman-Review says the two-week war game will take place across the entire state. Airmen and soldiers will be airdropping paratroopers and supplies, setting up remote airfields, accomplishing medical evacuation missions and conducting aerial refueling.

Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane and Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma will play central roles in the Mobility Guardian exercise, along with McAllister Field, the Yakima Training Center and the Moses Lake area.

The exercise will use the Air Force's many types of aircraft: tankers, fighters, cargo and bombers.

In all, about 90 aircraft will be used in the exercise.