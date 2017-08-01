18-year-old injures six others with birdshot-loaded shotgun

TOPPENISH, WA - On 08-01-2017 at about 3:15 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's was notified of a shooting with multiple gunshot victims, that had just taken place in the 8000 block of Lateral C. Road in Toppenish.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies along with Yakima Nation Tribal Police, Toppenish Police, and Wapato Police responded. Six known gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals.

Investigators in the area obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and detained two persons out of the vehicle. An 18-year-old male from Toppenish was one of the two people inside the vehicle and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail for felony assault and drive by shooting charges.

The investigation to this point suggests that prior to gunshots being fired, two females at the party became involved in a fight. Very shortly after this fight, the 18-year-old suspect retrieved a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several rounds into a crowd of people injuring at least six people. The injuries range from very minor injuries to major injuries, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this point.

Investigators have impounded the vehicle that the suspect was located inside of and the shotgun is believed to be inside the vehicle.

The victims include:

A 21-year-old male from Sunnyside

A 25-year-old female from White Swan

A 22-year-old male from Toppenish

A 19-year-old male from Pasco

An 18-year-old male from Pasco

A 19-year-old male from Pasco

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.