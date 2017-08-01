Smoke in northern WA coming from large BC fires

WASHINGTON - The smoke issues we are seeing in parts of Washington are due to large areas of wildfire to the north of us in British Columbia where 40,000 people have been forced from their homes.

Washington Smoke Information's blog map shows the widespread fire detects obtained from satellites.

The north winds are transporting smoke from British Columbia wildfires into northern Washington. Satellites show that large plumes have already crossed the northern border and will likely impact communities in Okanogan and Whatcom counties between now and Wednesday, August 2. Expect air quality to vary between Good and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Some models (see forward trajectories at different heights) suggest this smoke could push all the way down to King County by late Tuesday, August 1.

For more information, you can visit their webpage at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.