Soccer camp in Yakima teaches kids healthy habits

YAKIMA, WA - The hot day in Yakima was no match for the excitement of kids attending a special soccer camp at Sozo Sports Complex...the camp that wasn't just focusing on soccer.

About 50 kids were at today's soccer camp that was hosted by Community Health Plan of Washington. Each of the players and their families that participated at the camp today are members of CHPW.

The organization says they wanted to reward these kids for staying active, but they needed a little help from some special guests to do it: two players from the Seattle Sounders developmental league.

Midfielders Lorenzo Ramos and Francisco Narbon went through drills with the kids and coaches and even scrimmaged with them a little bit. And while most of the kids were probably just thinking about having fun, CHPW says a camp like this is important because it teaches and reinforces healthy habits and preventative care early.

"Just that little conversation that they have with these Sounder players and them reinforcing the fact that staying healthy is important and doing outside activities," said Brisa Guajardo, business development manager at Community Health Plan of Washington.

The school year is right around the corner for kids all across our region, and for those kids that play sports in school...well they have to get a physical every year. CHPW does offer free sports physicals to all of their members.