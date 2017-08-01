AMBER ALERT: 16-month-old Summer C. Fechner

MEAD, WA - Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a child who was last seen at Mead and is believed to be in danger.

Summer C. Fechner is 16 months old, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be 3 ft. weighing 24 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white, brown, and pink sundress.

Authorities say that the child may be in the company of David W. Reed. He is 37 years old, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be 6 ft. and 2 in., weighing 200 lbs.

They may be traveling in a 1993 green Ford Explorer with license plate WA #BFW5796.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 509-456-2233 immediately.