Alcohol plays factor in fatal accident

ELLENSBURG, WA - A Yakima man is dead after rolling his car several times on Interstate 82 just south of Ellensburg.

Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Christian Denend was driving westbound just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Denend tried passing a car on the left shoulder and lost control. He hit another car and rolled several times, coming to rest in the sage brush. Troopers say he was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

45-year-old Christina Klein and 47-year-old Kevin Klein were driving the other car and didn't get hurt.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in this crash.