Wrong way driver arrested for DUI

PASCO, WA - A Pasco woman is sitting in the Franklin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Pasco Police say an on duty Sergeant was turning onto Sylvester Street from 5th Avenue just after 1:30 Tuesday morning. That's when he saw the car facing him in his lane.

Sgt. Chad Pettijohn pulled over 46-year old Kendall Genoway. He took her to Lourdes Emergency Room to be checked out, then arrested her for DUI.