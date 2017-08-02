Man arrested after trying to break into house with an ax

PASCO, WA - A man from Corvallis, Montana is in police custody after trying to break into a house with an ax.

It all started just before 4:00 Wednesday morning near Wernett and Road 32 when a woman said a stranger walked into her house and asked to borrow her car. The man ran away on foot and responding officers couldn't find him. Police started checking a nearby vineyard and the eastbound lanes of I-182.

Then just before 4:30 a.m. On Famville just northwest of Wernett and Road 32 a family reported someone got into an unlocked car, armed themselves with a hatchet they found inside, and used the remote to open the garage door. The family inside woke up to hear the person hitting the door leading into the house with the hatchet.

Police responded quickly and heard the suspect in the garage. Canine Hapo also responded, but the suspect surrendered without a fight.

Police arrested 28-year-old Samuel T. Anderson with an investigative hold for first degree burglary. He's also being held for vehicle prowling, theft, and trespassing.