Man arrested after trying to break into house with an ax
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire danger and county burn bans
Local agencies are taking preventative measures to protect our area from increased fire danger.
Man arrested after trying to break into house with an ax
A man from Corvallis, Montana is in police custody after trying to break into a house with an ax.
Wrong way driver arrested for DUI
A Pasco woman is sitting in the Franklin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence.
August Primary Election Results
Washington - August primary election results.
Remembering Port of Pasco Commission President Ron Reimann
Tonight we remember Ron Reimann, the Port of Pasco Commissioner killed in a crash over the weekend.
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.
Roads2Travel Tri-Cities: Learn about some local history
For those of you who have the travel bug, you might be familiar with the Ride the Ducks of Seattle tour, The Chicago Architecture River Tour and others like it.
Dialed In: Local Singer has Big City Talent
Jai Kelli is a singer and songwriter and she is now making big moves - but Tri-Cities will always her home.
Kennewick Gold's Gym hot tub tests positive for Legionnaires' disease
Benton-Franklin Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires' disease in members of Gold's Gym in Kennewick.
