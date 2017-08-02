Fire danger and county burn bans

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Local agencies are taking preventative measures to protect our area from increased fire danger. This summer we've already had multiple fires that are affecting our air quality. Fires like the ones burning in Canada, and ones that burn closer to home like the Glade 3 Fire just south of Mabton earlier this week are burning during a time when levels of fire danger are extreme.

Local agencies like Benton Clean Air have burn bans in place, making all outdoor burning illegal.

"The biggest reason is just to prevent things before they get out of hand, we want to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy their summer and aren't going to be impacted by the smoke from wildfires. If people can prevent those from happening in the first place that's the whole reason," said Tyler Thompson, quality air specialist with Benton Clean Air Agency.

People who do not follow the burn ban rules can face fines up to $10,000 per violation.

Burn bans are put in place by Clean Air Agencies, by working with local fire agencies. Fire departments from all around our area take precaution during this time of year, to protect local communities.

It's about being ready to move on a moments notice; a lot of local fire districts are made up of volunteers who say their day-to-day employers understand when employees who are volunteer firefighters get a call to head out. No matter what kind of call it is, it's all about being a step ahead.

"When we're dispatched for vehicle fires or structure fires we make sure we take our wild land gear because these fires can turn into natural cover fires very easily," said Tracy Baker, public information officer for Benton County Fire District #1.

Following the rules for burn bans is how the community can help decrease fire danger.

You can find more about the current bans in your area by clicking your county below:

