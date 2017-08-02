Poor air quality conditions expected to continue for several days

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Air quality in Kittitas County was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 8:00 a.m. on August 2, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) air monitor located atop Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg. Smoke as a result of several fires in Washington and British Columbia is affecting the air quality in Kittitas County and is expected to continue for several days.

“Outdoor activities should take place when we have “good” air. When air quality changes to “moderate” or worse, we recommend people start making changes, including moving indoors,” asserts Kittitas County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Larson. This recommendation is especially important to consider for outdoor activities currently taking place such as sports camps and practices.

KCPHD wants residents to be aware of current air quality conditions and take necessary steps to avoid negative health effects. Air quality information can be accessed at any time via the Washington Air Quality Advisory (WAQA) online https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/. WAQA is a tool that measures the air quality with categories ranging from “good” to “hazardous” air. Additional resources include the following: