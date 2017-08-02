Poor air quality conditions expected to continue for several daysPosted: Updated:
Poor air quality conditions expected to continue for several days
Air quality in Kittitas County was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 8:00 a.m. on August 2, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) air monitor located atop Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg.More >>
Alcohol plays factor in fatal accident
A Yakima man is dead after rolling his car several times on Interstate 82 just south of Ellensburg.More >>
August Primary Election Results
Washington - August primary election results.More >>
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.More >>
Soccer camp in Yakima teaches kids healthy habits
The hot day in Yakima was no match for the excitement of kids attending a special soccer camp at Sozo Sports Complex...the camp that wasn't just focusing on soccer.More >>
18-year-old injures six others with birdshot-loaded shotgun
On 08-01-2017 at about 3:15 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's was notified of a shooting with multiple gunshot victims, that had just taken place in the 8000 block of Lateral C. Road in Toppenish.More >>
KPD Officers searching for suspect in one of two robberies
Authorities are still looking for a suspect in one of two Saturday morning robberies.More >>
Firefighters make good progress on Glade 3 Fire near Mabton
Firefighters are hoping to have The Glade 3 Fire near Mabton fully contained Tuesday afternoon.More >>
WSP investigating deadly accident in Yakima
Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information on a deadly crash last month to give them a call.More >>
A couple tips for that summer yard sale
Hot temperatures are increasing in the area and people are most likely to make frequent yard sale stops.More >>
