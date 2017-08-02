Scientists warn about fake solar eclipse glasses

UNITED STATES - Now is the time to order special glasses to protect your eyes during the upcoming solar eclipse, but scientists are warning that fake glasses are flooding the market.

The American Astronomical Society says real eclipse glasses meet "Iso 12312-2" safety standards...and will say so right on the label.

They should be less than three years old, and you should not be able to see anything through good solar eclipse glasses...except the sun.

If you attempt to look at the sun with solar glasses and cannot do so comfortably or see hazy images...stop using them immediately. Sunlight has harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Head here for a list of trusted vendors: https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters