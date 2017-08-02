CRIME STOPPERS: Dean Russell Shelton

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Dean Russell Shelton.

Shelton is wanted on a federal probation violation. He is 47 years old (DOB: 08-26-1969), 5'9", 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a transient living between Eltopia and Tri-Cities.

Shelton is considered a violent offender with a history of becoming violent without warning. He is wanted in connection with a 2007 Federal weapons violation.

If you have any information about where he is, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have information, please call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.