Naloxone recommended for friends and family to prevent opioid overdose

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) recommends that anyone who spends time with someone who is using or is suspected to be using narcotics for any reason should have naloxone and overdose prevention training. This includes friends, spouses, partners, parents, etc.

Naloxone is an antidote for a narcotic (opiate) overdose and can temporarily stop the effects of the narcotic. Narcan Nasal Spray is a new, easy-to-use, FDA-approved formulation of naloxone. Naloxone is available by prescription from a health care provider. However, it may only be covered by health insurance for people who are personally at risk of overdose.

KCPHD has free Narcan Nasal Spray available courtesy of the University of Washington through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. “We want to ensure that family and friends are able to stop the effects of narcotics if they witness a loved one overdosing,” asserts Dr. Mark Larson, Health Officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heroin overdose death rates have more than quadrupled since 2010. In response, KCPHD is working to get no-cost doses of naloxone into the community along with education about recognizing the signs of overdose and how to administer naloxone.

For more information, visit StopOverdose.org or contact KCPHD at 509-962-7515.