Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

REDMOND, OR - When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

“They’re thinking that because we have this disability, that we can’t safely parent our child,” said Redmond mom Amy Fabbrini.

Fabbrini and Eric Ziegler said they lost custody of their two sons because of their mental limitations. According to court documents, limited cognitive abilities interfere with their abilities to safely parent a child. Both their IQs hover around 70. The average is between 90 and 110.

“We personally don’t think IQ should have anything to do with it,” Fabbrini said. “As long as you got the qualities of being able to support for your child, being able to care for your child.”

Four years ago, the Department of Human Services took their first son, Christopher, days after he was born.

“The friend we had living with us made a report saying that supposedly Eric was neglecting Christopher, for like, not picking up on his cues,” Fabbrini said.

Sherrene Hagenbach, a former CPS volunteer who oversaw visits, is now fighting on the couple’s behalf.

“I never saw anything that was alarming to me at any point,” Hagenbach said.

In February, history repeated itself with their second son, Hunter.

The DHS cannot comment on specific cases, but said that IQ alone cannot be the only factor in removing children. But despite fulfilling requests to take parenting, CPR, nutrition classes and more, they have not been able to regain custody.

“They have been very proactive,” Hagenbach said. “They have done so much more than they have been asked to do.”

“It’s always one more thing. One more thing. You do one thing, they have you do something else,” Fabbrini explained.

It could be a long road, but the couple has two good reasons not to give up.