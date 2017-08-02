Union Gap Police looking for man who robbed Domino's with crowbar

UNION GAP, WA - Police in Union Gap need the public's help to catch a violent armed robbery suspect.

The surveillance video investigators have released is very brief but shows the suspect trying to find his way to the back room where Domino's employees were busy counting money.

Back on July 23 at about 2:45 in the morning, police say the suspect broke into the Domino's Pizza location on the corner of Third and Washington Avenues, just across the street from the post office.

The suspect is covered from head to toe and police say he has a crowbar in one of his hands.

Once he gets to the back room where two employees are, he threatens them with the crowbar.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20's and has a stocky build. He was wearing a camo jumpsuit and a Cabela's hat with a dark-colored bandana.

If you recognize the man or know anything about the armed robbery, you are urged to call Union Gap Police at (509) 248-0430 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.