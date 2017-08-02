Union Gap Police looking for man who robbed Domino's with crowbarPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Selah students host Chinese exchange students
Selah students host Chinese exchange students
An unforgettable summer experience for Selah Middle School students: they're living with exchange students from China.More >>
An unforgettable summer experience for Selah Middle School students: they're living with exchange students from China.More >>
KPD and WWPD apprehend suspect in multiple robberies
KPD and WWPD apprehend suspect in multiple robberies
Kennewick Police detectives have been working on leads to find the suspect believed to be involved in three robberiesMore >>
Kennewick Police detectives have been working on leads to find the suspect believed to be involved in three robberiesMore >>
Union Gap Police looking for man who robbed Domino's with crowbar
Union Gap Police looking for man who robbed Domino's with crowbar
Police in Union Gap need the public's help to catch a violent armed robbery suspect.More >>
Police in Union Gap need the public's help to catch a violent armed robbery suspect.More >>
Naloxone recommended for friends and family to prevent opioid overdose
Naloxone recommended for friends and family to prevent opioid overdose
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) recommends that anyone who spends time with someone who is using or is suspected to be using narcotics for any reason should have naloxone and overdose prevention training.More >>
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) recommends that anyone who spends time with someone who is using or is suspected to be using narcotics for any reason should have naloxone and overdose prevention training.More >>
EPA declares outdoor burn ban for Yakama Nation
EPA declares outdoor burn ban for Yakama Nation
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is declaring a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation due to stagnant air conditions and elevated air pollution, effective noon, August 2, 2017 through Monday August 7, 2017 unless extended.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is declaring a ban on all outdoor open burning on the Yakama Reservation due to stagnant air conditions and elevated air pollution, effective noon, August 2, 2017 through Monday August 7, 2017 unless extended.More >>
Poor air quality conditions expected to continue for several days
Poor air quality conditions expected to continue for several days
Air quality in Kittitas County was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 8:00 a.m. on August 2, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) air monitor located atop Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg.More >>
Air quality in Kittitas County was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 8:00 a.m. on August 2, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) air monitor located atop Hal Holmes Community Center in Ellensburg.More >>
Alcohol plays factor in fatal accident
Alcohol plays factor in fatal accident
A Yakima man is dead after rolling his car several times on Interstate 82 just south of Ellensburg.More >>
A Yakima man is dead after rolling his car several times on Interstate 82 just south of Ellensburg.More >>
August Primary Election Results
August Primary Election Results
Washington - August primary election results.More >>
Washington - August primary election results.More >>
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.More >>
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.More >>
Soccer camp in Yakima teaches kids healthy habits
Soccer camp in Yakima teaches kids healthy habits
The hot day in Yakima was no match for the excitement of kids attending a special soccer camp at Sozo Sports Complex...the camp that wasn't just focusing on soccer.More >>
The hot day in Yakima was no match for the excitement of kids attending a special soccer camp at Sozo Sports Complex...the camp that wasn't just focusing on soccer.More >>